Automotive E/ E Architecture Market Analysis, Future Growth, Industry Trend, Forecast Period 2020-2030

Automotive E/ E Architecture Market: Introduction

Rise in demand for improved vehicle performance as well as the trend toward intelligent transportation, automated driving, coupled with smart city projects, is compelling automakers to integrate automotive E/E architecture systems into their vehicles. This, in turn, is driving the global automotive E/E architecture market.

into their vehicles. This, in turn, is driving the global automotive E/E architecture market. The evolution of automotive E/E architecture, the influence of the latest technology trends, including automated driving, vehicle electrification, and rising demand for connectivity functions on automotive E/E architecture are further propelling global automotive E/E architecture market

Key Drivers of Automotive E/ E Architecture Market

Advancements in information technology in terms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and rising trends toward autonomous vehicles are propelling the global automotive E/E architecture market. Autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is a major factor that boosts the automotive E/E architecture market. Ongoing innovations in self-driving vehicles are prompting automotive OEMs to introduce the next-generation automotive E/E architecture to support automation.

Demand for connected vehicles coupled with a rise in the trends toward IoT is propelling the global automotive E/E architecture market. Rapid rise in computational power in vehicles owing to rising adoption of AI-based technologies is challenging the traditional ECUs used in vehicles. Centralized computation based E/E architecture helps manage computational power more efficiently and therefore, automotive E/E architecture are being increasingly adopted in vehicles.

Adoption of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and Vehicle to Everything connectivity (V2X) technologies are further boosting the automotive E/E architecture market. Consistent emergence of upgraded technologies in the automotive industry is expected to significantly drive the demand for the E/E architectures in the near future.

However, disruptions in supply chain catering to the automobile industry, owing to shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world, is estimated to contract the market in 2020-2021. Consequently, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the global automotive E/ E architecture market.

The market is anticipated to recover by increasing production volume of vehicle components as well as vehicles in 2021. This, in turn, is projected to offer lucrative opportunity to players operating in the supply chain of the automotive E/ E architecture market during the forecast period.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, Request for a Sample

North America to account for major share of global automotive E/ E architecture market

In terms of region, the global automotive E/ E architecture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to account for a major share of the global automotive E/ E architecture market. Stringent norms imposed by government organizations such as EPA, NHTSA in the region regarding carbon emissions are expected to fuel the adoption of electric cars. This, in turn, is estimated to offer several opportunities for companies operating in the automotive E/ E architecture market. Presence of several large electric car vendors in North America is another factor boosting the market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Automotive E/ E Architecture Market

The global automotive E/ E architecture market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the automotive E/ E architecture market are:

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Hella GmbH

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Precision Turbo and Engine Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Visteon AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, by Propulsion

IC-Engine Gasoline Powered Diesel Powered

Electric Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)



Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, by System Type

Electrical

Electronics

Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Automotive E/ E Architecture Market, by Structure

Distributed Architecture

Domain Centralized Architecture

Vehicle Centralized Architecture

Ask For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79064

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-adoption-of-telematics-in-auto-insurance-key-pivot-for-revenue-gains-in-usage-based-insurance-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-200-bn-in-2030-301146452.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aseptic-packaging-market-to-reach-whopping-valuation-of-us-80-49-billion-by-2024-rapid-uptake-in-pharmaceutical-and-dairy-industries-tmr-810023190.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com