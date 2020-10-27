LTE IoT Market 2020 – Research Study, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Segmentation by 2025

LTE IoT is an up and coming technology that is expected to garner substantial growth in the upcoming years. Internet of things (IoT) is developing at a rapid pace and generating high demand for data transfer and storage applications. Several fields, IoT enabled-manufacturing, professional services, telematics, navigation, and infotainment in transport, are expected to bolster the brisk development of the global LTE IoT market. The emergence of connected devices is further fueling the LTE IoT market across the globe to a large extent.

This report gives top to bottom investigation of the global LTE IoT market, focusing on market opportunities and possible constraints, along with the latest trends driving the market.

A key trend expected to leave a mark in the global LTE IoT market is the soaring demand for managed services. Providers of managed services have become essential across a plethora of operational activities such as security operations, cloud operations, and infrastructure management. Managed services aid the introduction of cost effective and efficient machine-to-machine solutions. Global mobile networks and satellite providers are key users of managed services, which enable them to provide first in its class managed services to system integrators, application providers, and end-users.

The LTE IoT market is dominated by WN America as IoT and cloud services are increasingly adopted in this area. The increasing demand for efficient and cheap connectivity technology in the area supports the Narrowband-IoT market as well. The increasing application of NB-IoT in the automotive and transport sector in the region also anticipates a healthy growth in the LTE IoT market in Europe. The diverse government initiatives for intelligent cities in India and China are increasing in Asia-Pacific.

The global LTE IoT market is currently at a nascent stage. Vendors are expected to capitalize on the wide opportunity provided by the increasing applications and adoption of IoT in the coming years.

Prominent vendors in the global LTE IoT market are Vodafone, Telstra, MediaTek, Sierra Wireless, Orange, T-Mobile, PureSoftware, and Actility.

