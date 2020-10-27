Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market 2020-2030 Rise in Industrialization To Drive the Growth

Low voltage aluminum motors are standard, high performance, and power efficient motors made of aluminum. Improved productivity & quality, low energy consumption, and high safety standards are some of the significant features of low voltage aluminum motors.

Low voltage aluminum motors are preferred over cast iron motors, as it is highly resistant to corrosion and approximately 33% of the weight of low voltage motors is of cast iron. Low voltage aluminum motors are used in combination with fans, pumps, general machineries conveyors, machine tools, sheet metal presses and compressors, etc.

Rapid industrialization across the globe has played a significant role in the growth of the global low voltage aluminum motors market. Industrial revolution in various countries has resulted in tremendous advancements, in terms of production, manufacturing, and other fields of engineering. Industrialization is enabling various developing countries to erase poverty and transform economies. Moreover, Middle East & Africa region aims to unravel robust manufacturing potential and facilitate industrialization for economic growth and development.

Geographically, the global low voltage aluminum motors market can be bifurcated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

North America region is broken down and analyzed at country-level including the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The low voltage aluminum motors market in Europe when broken down to country level includes Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. On a similar note Asia Pacific low voltage aluminum motors market include China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa low voltage aluminum motors market analysis include GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America low voltage aluminum motors market is bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest low voltage aluminum motors market due to rise in manufacturing activities across emerging markets such as China, India and other Asia Pacific countries.

Global Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Competition Landscape

ABB

Siemens

O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hanzel Electric Motors

TECO

WEG

Toshina International

Bombay Engineering Syndicate

DOL Group

