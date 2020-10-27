Digital Olfaction Products Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2027

Global Digital Olfaction Products Market: Introduction

Digital olfactory is the technology field dealing with the designs of olfactories. It is a technology of sensing, distributing, and obtaining scent activated digital media. The sensing aspect of this system works by the use of olfactometers and electric noses. Digital olfactory products include end products such as cell phones, smelling displays, music & video games, explosives alarms, devices for quality assurance, and medical diagnostics.

Global Digital Olfaction Products Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for electronic nose Electronic-nose devices have gained significant interest over the years in the field of sensor technology, primarily because of the development of several applications in different fields of applied sciences. Recent developments of electronic nose technology have emerged from advancements in sensor design, structural changes, innovations in software, and advancements in microcircuitry designs and integration of systems. The development of several new forms of e-nose sensors focused on various sensing criteria and mechanisms, is nearing connection with the growth of modern applications. Electronic noses also provide multiple advantages to various commercial sectors, including the fields of agriculture, biomedicine, cosmetics, climate, and health, industrial, military, biomedical, legislative, and scientific research.



North America Led the Global Digital Olfaction Products Market in 2019

Based on region, the global digital olfaction products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held a dominant share of the global digital olfaction products market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the market in this region. North America accounts for maximum market share due to the significant participation of key players such as Electronics Sensor Technology, ScentSational Technologies, Smiths Detector Inc., and Scent Sciences Company.

Key Players Operating in the Global Digital Olfaction Products Market

Key players operating in the global digital olfaction products market are listed below:

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS SA

AMS AG

Electronic Sensor Technology

Scent Sciences Corporation

Scentcom Ltd.

Scentsational Technologies

Smiths Detection Inc.

The Enose Company

