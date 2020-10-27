Protocol Conversion Gateway Market Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Protocol converter gateways are devices or software used to convert proprietary or standard protocol of one device to the protocol suitable for the other device to achieve interoperability. Protocol converters are available as both virtual software and physical hardware. The hardware or software is usually placed on the end-user device. Physical hardware are installed in headquarters and branches, whereas virtual software is installed in private and public clouds. Physical hardware ins tallation is done using an automated process called bootstrapping.

Protocol conversion gateways play a crucial role in how a company organizes work, and involves computer and human resources. A widely accepted framework is to have a convertor gateway that organizes the network by calling upon human and computing resources to perform actual tasks. Protocol conversion gateways support software platform hosting virtual functions such as routing, traffic steering, switching, Quality of Service (QoS), firewall, and network address translation (NAT).

It supports two deployment options: a branch appliance/physical hardware, and a software image that can be loaded on a server or virtual machine. These gateways are also called interface converter, which enables hosts that use diverse high-level protocols on the communication network to collaborate with each other to complete various distributed applications.

Protocol Conversion Gateway Market: Trends and Opportunities

A protocol conversion gateway helps enterprises to efficiently plan their data delivery between the different components. It also helps in streamlining business processes and improving operational efficiency, enabling companies to utilize their IT systems to meet dynamic requirements of their customers. Demand for protocol conversion gateway is projected to rise during the forecast period, due to increase in deployment of such solutions by organizations to effectively utilize their IT resources and reduce operational costs. Increase in adoption of automation technologies by enterprises to improve interoperability of enterprise devices and the interactions between them are expected to drive the protocol conversion gateway market during the forecast period.

Protocol Conversion Gateway Market: Segmentation

The global protocol conversion gateway market can be segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the protocol conversion gateway market can be bifurcated into hardware, software/platform, and services (managed and professional services). Based on deployment model, the protocol conversion gateway market can be divided into on-premise and cloud-based.

Based on region, the global protocol conversion gateway market can be categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to constitute a major share in the global protocol conversion gateway market during the forecast period. This is due to noteworthy investments made in protocol conversion solutions, presence of a large number of market players, and high adoption of latest technologies in the region.

Protocol Conversion Gateway Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global protocol conversion gateway market include Intel Corporation, Huawei Investment & Holding, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TE Connectivity, Advantech, Dell Corporation, Microchip Technology, Helium Systems, and Samsara Networks.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

