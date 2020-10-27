Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Speech Recognition Software Preferred in Hospitals to Reduce Overheads amidst COVID-19

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is deploying speech recognition support to clients who are keen on purchasing speech recognition software for commercial purposes.

Speech recognition software are in high demand amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in order to provide remote services to users in the realms of banking and financial services and the retail shopping sector. Thus, companies in the intelligent virtual assistant market should capitalize on the demand for speech recognition software, especially to help individuals with mobility impairments, visual impairments, and senior citizens amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speech recognition products are expected to register a sudden spike during the coronavirus era, since voice-to-text solutions have become the need of the hour. Speech to text converting software are improving internal efficiencies in healthcare organizations. Speech recognition tools are reducing unnecessary overheads for the healthcare industry and is being highly preferred by hospitals with budget-strapped resources.

These factors are expected to drive the intelligent virtual assistant market during the forecast period.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Vendors Achieve Wide Distribution of TTS in Wireless Devices

Popular products such as Google’s Alexa and Siri in iOS phones are set to create lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the intelligent virtual assistant market. Text-to-speech (TTS) use is growing in network applications such as in synthetic voice reading of email messages and textual content of websites. Intelligent virtual assistant vendors are focusing on niche applications for TTS such as developing limited vocabularies in order to deliver quality in specific applications. These factors are helping the intelligent virtual assistant market to mature from an estimated value position of US$ 2.9 Bn in 2020 to US$ 50.9 Bn by the end of 2030.

TTS is achieving wide distribution in the market for intelligent virtual assistant for content from up-to-the minute information services. Vendors are broadening their revenue streams in motor vehicles, wireless devices, games, and toys.

ML and Big Data Help Improve Speech Accuracy Rates in Devices

Innovative uses of speech recognition such as in smartwatches, computers, and cars are some of the key drivers that are bolstering growth for the intelligent virtual assistant market. These factors are slated to register an astonishing CAGR of 33% for the market during the forecast period. The ever-increasing mobile phone usage is another key driver, which is establishing stable revenue streams for intelligent virtual assistant vendors. Apart from electronics, companies are tapping into incremental opportunities in the realms of finance, marketing, human resource (HR), and even public transportation.

Companies in the intelligent virtual assistant market are aiming to bring down business costs associated with the integration of speech recognition systems, whilst simplifying outdates processes and increasing overall efficiency. Backed by proficiency in machine learning (ML), Big Data, and cloud processing, companies are improving speech accuracy rates.

