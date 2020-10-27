Real-Time Bidding Market 2020-2023: Key Findings, COVID – 19 Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Segments, Industry Profit Growth and Future Prospects

Real-Time Bidding Market Highlights:

The global real-time bidding market is growing rapidly. The market growth attributes to the growing trend of social media platforms and the continuously increasing number of internet users. Besides, the penetration of information & communication technology drives the growth of the market. Also, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques in RTB platforms escalate market growth, enabling service providers to offer innovative features.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global real-time bidding market is poised to create a valuation of USD 18.56 BN by 2023, growing at 30.8% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2018-2023). In its recent COVID 19 analysis on the Real-Time Bidding Market, MRFR confirms that in 2018 the market had crossed a valuation of USD 4.85 BN. The emergence of an intelligent cloud platform would promote the development of the market platform and the comprehensive expansion of businesses.

The main aim of deploying digital devices is to improve interfaces in real-time web surfing and applications, significantly increasing data usage over wireless networks. This, along with the rising adoption of communication platforms, boosts the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for wireless data services for exchanging information, alongside the growing adoption of smart connected devices across the globe accelerate market growth.

Attractive advantages of real-time bidding technologies such as triggering bid request containing data about demographic information, internet usage history, location, and page loading time for an ad exchange, influence the market growth. The advent of advanced cell phones, tablets, and high-tech hand-held devices connected to wireless networks fosters the growth of the market. Additionally, spurring growth in the dramatically rising end-users encourages market demand.

On the other hand, technical and network issues are significant factors predicted to impede the growth of the market. Also, the lack of infrastructure poses challenges to the real-time bidding market growth especially in the developing region. Nevertheless, the availability of futuristic technologies would support market growth throughout the forecasted period.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global real-time bidding market include Facebook, Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Adobe Inc. (US), Smaato, Inc. (US), PubMatic, Inc. (US), WPP PLC (UK), The Rubicon Project, Inc. (US), YANDEX LLC (Russia), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), MEDIAMATH, INC. (US), Criteo (France), AppNexus (US), MoPub (US), Verizon Media (US), and Match2One AB (Sweden), among others.

Global Real-Time Bidding Market Segments:

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Auction Type: Open and Invited Auction.

By Advertisement Format: Video and Image.

Video and Image. By End User: Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps, Games, and others.

Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Luxury, Mobile Apps, Games, and others. By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Real-Time Bidding Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global real-time bidding market. The largest market share attributes to the strong presence of key RTB service providers in the region. Besides, the early adoption of bidding solutions creates a substantial demand in the real-time bidding market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region in terms of RTB services adoption. Moreover, high R&D investments and technological advances increase the real-time bidding market size. The North American real-time bidding market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

Europe stands second in the global real-time bidding market. Market growth is driven by the spurting growth in end user industries, such as media & entertainment, retail & eCommerce, travel & luxury, mobile apps, games, and others. Also, the increasing purchasing power and the penetration of bidding solutions substantiate the growth of the market. Moreover, well-established gaming sectors and the proliferating information technology fuels the regional market growth. The European real-time bidding market is expected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the review period.

The Asia Pacific region holds a considerable share in the global real-time bidding market. Increasing investments in digital marketing, alongside the strong presence of notable market players and internet users, are major driving forces. Moreover, increased adoption of bidding technologies and digital technologies such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets boost the regional market growth. Australia, Japan, and South Korea account for considerable shares in the Asia Pacific market. The APAC real-time bidding market is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR during the assessment period.

Global Real-Time Bidding Market Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the real-time bidding market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a competitive share, industry players are increasingly adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. The industry is intellectual property and technology-intensive, which challenges new entrants and small players.

To develop new solutions and cut down development costs & time, these players form to collaborate and partner with other players. Technology providers use a variety of distributions channels and are increasingly engaging social media to generate inbound leads.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 30, 2020 —- Taoping Inc. (China), a leading IT service management company, announced the upgrade of its Taoping Smart Cloud Platform to expand its business. With the upgraded Taoping Smart Cloud Platform, the company would accelerate the integration of offline scenes and online Internet interaction channels, open connection to third-party DSP, ADX Internet traffic platforms, and evaluate online and offline traffic interoperability through Real-Time Bidding (RTB) technology.

