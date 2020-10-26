Pyrogen Testing Market by Top Companies Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2023

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market is expected to show a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023). In the process, the pyrogen testing market can successfully scale valuation of USD 1464.55 million by the end of the review period.

Market Synopsis

Pyrogen is a toxin produced by bacteria. This thermostable substance, when administered parenterally, can trigger immunogenic response causing fever in human beings. It can be present in vaccines, biotechnological products, and drugs, but as its advantage, it can also read the presence of microbes and their metabolites.

The technology becomes important in detecting the presence of pyrogen in substances such as drugs and vaccines. An integral process of the drug makers, this test ensures that the mixture lacks pyrogen so that the end-product does not trigger any fever. This has ensured a rise in the production of innovative drugs and awareness regarding products which is pushing the pyrogen testing market boundaries wider.

Intended Audience

Government and private laboratories

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical companies

Contract laboratories

Tissue establishments

Authorities

Competitive Landscape:

The pyrogen testing market Top Key Market Players Combined in this Research Report as per the MRFR Study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Ellab A/S (UK), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Hyglos GmbH (UK), Merck KGaA (UK), Lonza (UK), Pyrostar (Japan), Wako Chemicals (US), Sanquin (UK), WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc (China), Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US), and others.

The key factors responsible for influencing the market are increase in pharmaceutical and biotech companies, increase in demand for pharmaceutical products, and high government regulations regarding the drug safety.

Segmentation:

MRFR, in their report on the global pyrogen testing market, segmented the market by product, test type, application and end-user for a better understanding.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Product

Instruments

Services

Kits

Reagents

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

Recombinant Factor C Assay (rFC)

Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Rabbit Pyrogen Test (RPT) Test

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biologics

Medical Devices

Other applications Systems

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-Users

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Food and Beverage Companies

Others

Regional Analysis:

MRFR, in their latest report on the global pyrogen testing market, included North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) for a region-specific analysis.

The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the US and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

