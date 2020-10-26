Potential Impact Of Covid-19 On Baby Nail Trimmer Market

Baby Nail Trimmer: Introduction
- A baby nail trimmer is a baby care product used for trimming toenails and fingernails. It is also known as nail clipper or nail cutter. Cutting of an infant’s nails is an intimidating and tricky task for parents. A baby’s nails can be sharp and hurt the baby and parents, and hence proper care of nails is required. Baby nail trimmers are available in different shapes, sizes, and colors to cater to a wide range of consumers.
- The growing population, increase in disposable income, awareness about baby hygiene, and acceptance of new baby care products are expected to drive the baby nail trimmer market during the forecast period.
Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market
- Baby nail trimmer is a small and economical product in the baby care products category. Over the past few years, the baby care products market has seen tremendous growth due to increase in spending power. Baby nail trimmers help in taking care of an infant’s nails, keeping them clean and free from germs. Trimming a baby’s nail without a proper tool might lead to injuries and infections. The new generation of parents are expected to drive the global baby nail trimmer market during the forecast period.
- The rise in number of maternity hospitals and guidance of healthcare professionals on usage of baby products is likely to create awareness among consumers and drive the baby nail trimmer market during the forecast period.
- Manufacturers are coming up with new products and provide features such as LED lights, magnifying glass, etc. to enhance the trimming process. Rise in usage of the internet is set to further help in promoting products and create awareness among consumers. Africa is the region with high fertility rate, but the market in the MEA region is yet to grow due to lack of economic growth and awareness.
- In 2020, almost all sectors have seen a significant downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pandemic has resulted in halt of many businesses, thus disrupting the financial cycle. The change in cost of raw materials hampers the production cycle, and changing geopolitics may act as a restraint to market growth.
North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Baby Nail Trimmer Market
- Geographically, the global baby nail trimmer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global baby nail trimmer market due to significant awareness and adoption of various baby care products. The U.S. is the biggest market in the region, followed by Canada.
- The market in North America is followed by the markets in Europe and Asia Pacific. Changing lifestyle, rise in disposable income, urbanization, and a well-informed new generation of consumers in developing markets of the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the baby nail trimmer market during the forecast period.