In this report, the Global Industrial Computed Tomography market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Computed Tomography market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-computed-tomography-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
The Industrial Computed Tomography market covers High Energy Industrial CT, Low Energy Industrial CT, etc. The typical players include GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International, ZEISS, Nikon Metrology, North Star Imaging, etc.
X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.
Major players in the industry include GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International and ZEISS, which accounted for 24.30%, 13.96% and 14.77% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, the European region had the highest share of income in 2019, at 50.1 percent.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Computed Tomography market size was US$ 165.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 261.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Computed Tomography Scope and Market Size
Industrial Computed Tomography market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Computed Tomography market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Computed Tomography market is segmented into
High Energy Industrial CT
Low Energy Industrial CT
Mini-Focus Industrial CT
Segment by Application, the Industrial Computed Tomography market is segmented into
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Casting
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Computed Tomography Market Share Analysis
Industrial Computed Tomography market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Computed Tomography product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Computed Tomography sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GE Measurement & Control
Yxlon International
ZEISS
Nikon Metrology
North Star Imaging
Werth Messtechnik GmbH
Shimadzu
Chongqing Zhence
Wenzel
Bruker
Omron
RX Solutions
Aolong Group
