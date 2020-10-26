Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Computed Tomography market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Computed Tomography market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Industrial Computed Tomography market covers High Energy Industrial CT, Low Energy Industrial CT, etc. The typical players include GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International, ZEISS, Nikon Metrology, North Star Imaging, etc.

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

Major players in the industry include GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International and ZEISS, which accounted for 24.30%, 13.96% and 14.77% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, the European region had the highest share of income in 2019, at 50.1 percent.

In 2019, the global Industrial Computed Tomography market size was US$ 165.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 261.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Computed Tomography market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Computed Tomography market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting

Others

Industrial Computed Tomography market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Computed Tomography product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Computed Tomography sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Shimadzu

Chongqing Zhence

Wenzel

Bruker

Omron

RX Solutions

Aolong Group

