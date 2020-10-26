Global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric two-wheelers,as indicates itself,is electricity-powered two-wheelers.A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity.A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.Under this abstract definition,a variety of types and styles are available to consumers in the market and still developing.This paper follows the mainstream definition and mainly focuses on the Chinese market.Electric Motorcycles & Scooters can be classified as a combination of electric bicycle,electric scooter,electric motorcycle,and so on.The power-assisted electric scooter with pedals is also called electric bicycle in China.Hence,the in this report,the statistics mainly focus on the following several kinds including E-motorcycles,E-bicycles and E-scooters etc.
China is the largest sales market of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. China sales volume took up about 93.42% the global market in 2017, but it has changed in 2018 due to the saturated demand (means that the demand is relatively rated, but the production increased too fast and began to be oversupply). China sales share dropped to 92.86% in 2019. At the same time, the export to Europe and USA increased dramatically. Apparently, many Chinese producers of Electric Motorcycles & Scooters are trying their best to look for new growing-market, while Chinese market is in fierce competition and some small players have quitted this business especially in recent years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market
In 2019, the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market size was US$ 5297.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7283.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Scope and Market Size
Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is segmented into
Electric Motorcycle
Electric Scooter
Electric Scooter type occupies the largest market share and segments reach 98.36
Segment by Application, the Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market is segmented into
E-Commerce
Retail Store
Retail stores were the most used area, accounting for 92 percent of all applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market Share Analysis
Electric Motorcycles & Scooters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Motorcycles & Scooters product introduction, recent developments, Electric Motorcycles & Scooters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Yadea
AIMA
Lvyuan
Sunra
TAILG
Lima
BYVIN
Wuyang Honda
HONG ER DA
Lvjia
Slane
Opai Electric
Supaq
Xiaodao Ebike
Sykee
Aucma EV
Terra Motor
Govecs
ZEV
Zero Motorcycles
Palla
Zongshen Electric Motorcycle
