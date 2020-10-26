Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Standard Fastener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Standard Fastener market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together.

Würth was the global greatest company in Industrial Standard Fastener industry, with the market Share of 4% in the 2018, followed by PCC, ITW, Alcoa, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Gruppo, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Bossard, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited, TriMas, Simmonds Marshall Limited.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Standard Fastener market size was US$ 66830 million and it is expected to reach US$ 89430 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Standard Fastener Scope and Market Size

Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented into

Steel Type

Cooper Type

Aluminum Type

Other

Steel Type had the biggest market share of 90% in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)

Others

Automotive Industry is the greatest segment of Industrial Standard Fastener application, with a share of 26% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Standard Fastener Market Share Analysis

Industrial Standard Fastener market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Standard Fastener product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Standard Fastener sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Würth

PCC

ITW

Alcoa

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

Fontana Gruppo

Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Bossard

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

TR Fastening

Sundram Fasteners Limited

TriMas

Simmonds Marshall Limited

