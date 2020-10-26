Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Standard Fastener market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Standard Fastener market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together.
Würth was the global greatest company in Industrial Standard Fastener industry, with the market Share of 4% in the 2018, followed by PCC, ITW, Alcoa, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Gruppo, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Bossard, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited, TriMas, Simmonds Marshall Limited.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Standard Fastener Market
In 2019, the global Industrial Standard Fastener market size was US$ 66830 million and it is expected to reach US$ 89430 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Industrial Standard Fastener Scope and Market Size
Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Standard Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented into
Steel Type
Cooper Type
Aluminum Type
Other
Steel Type had the biggest market share of 90% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Industrial Standard Fastener market is segmented into
Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
MRO (Maintenance, repair, and operations)
Others
Automotive Industry is the greatest segment of Industrial Standard Fastener application, with a share of 26% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial Standard Fastener Market Share Analysis
Industrial Standard Fastener market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Standard Fastener product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Standard Fastener sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Würth
PCC
ITW
Alcoa
Araymond
LISI
STANLEY
Fontana Gruppo
Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
Aoyama Seisakusho
KAMAX
Agrati Group
Bossard
Meidoh
NAFCO
Gem-Year
Bulten
Boltun
TR Fastening
Sundram Fasteners Limited
TriMas
Simmonds Marshall Limited
