Global Digital Servo Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Servo Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Servo Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The press’s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

In 2019, the global Digital Servo Press market size was US$ 186.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 256.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Digital Servo Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Servo Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digital Servo Press market is segmented into

Less than 100KN

100KN-200KN

More than 200KN

Segment by Application, the Digital Servo Press market is segmented into

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Industry

Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Digital Servo Press Market Share Analysis

Digital Servo Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Servo Press product introduction, recent developments, Digital Servo Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Janome Industrial Equipment

Promess

Kistler

Tox Pressotechnik

IAI

SINTOKOGIO

THK

Soress

Sanyo Machine Works

SCHMIDT

BIW

Atlas Copco

FEC

CORETEC INC

C&M Robotics

MOVICO

ESTIC Corporation

