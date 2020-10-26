Global Digital Servo Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Digital Servo Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Digital Servo Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The press’s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.
In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Servo Press Market
In 2019, the global Digital Servo Press market size was US$ 186.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 256.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Digital Servo Press Scope and Market Size
Digital Servo Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Servo Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Digital Servo Press market is segmented into
Less than 100KN
100KN-200KN
More than 200KN
Segment by Application, the Digital Servo Press market is segmented into
Automotive
Motor and Electronic Industry
Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Digital Servo Press Market Share Analysis
Digital Servo Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Digital Servo Press product introduction, recent developments, Digital Servo Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Janome Industrial Equipment
Promess
Kistler
Tox Pressotechnik
IAI
SINTOKOGIO
THK
Soress
Sanyo Machine Works
SCHMIDT
BIW
Atlas Copco
FEC
CORETEC INC
C&M Robotics
MOVICO
ESTIC Corporation
