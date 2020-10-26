Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A water storage tank is a container for storing water. Water storage tanks are used to provide storage of water for use in many applications, drinking water, irrigation agriculture, fire suppression, agricultural farming, both for plants and livestock, chemical manufacturing, food preparation as well as many other uses. Water storage tank parameters include the general design of the tank, and choice of construction materials, linings. Various materials are used for making a water storage tank: plastics (polyethylene, polypropylene), fiberglass, concrete, stone, steel (welded or bolted, carbon, or stainless). Earthen pots also function as water storages. Water storage tanks are an efficient way to help developing countries to store clean water.

This report studies the Industrial Water Storage Tank market. Tanks store substances utilized in industrial processes, such as water, sewage, petroleum and chemicals. They are utilized in numerous industrious, such as the oil/gas, water, waste treatment, medical, scientific and pharmaceutical industries.

As the technology of Industrial Water Storage Tanks is relatively mature and the downstream market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market. Thus the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market competition will be still intense. CST Industries is the leading manufacturer in the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market with the market share of 4.16%, in terms of revenue, followed by Caldwell Tanks, Tank Holding, McDermott, ZCL Composites, Steelcore tank, Hendic, UIG, Containment Solutions, DN Tanks, WOLF Group, Tank Connection, Crom, American Tank, BUWATEC, SBS Tank, DuraCast, Promax Plastics, Dalsem, Florida Aquastore, Schumann Tank and Custom Roto. The top 22 listed companies accounted for 38.20% of the market share in 2018.

In 2019, the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market size was US$ 692.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1074.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is segmented into

Concrete Tanks

Metal Tanks

Plastic Tanks

Fiber Glass Tanks

Metal TanksOccupy the largest market share segment reached 45%

Segment by Application, the Industrial Water Storage Tanks market is segmented into

Agricultural

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Water and Waste Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Among them,Agricultural is the largest end-use industry in the market, which accounted 27.63% of market share in 2018.In terms of application,the global Industrial Water Storage Tanks market has been witnessing significant demand from the oil and gas industry,where hydraulic fracture requires a large amount of water to be stored.The used water after the fracturing process needs to be further stored and treated before being released into the environment.Rise in oil and gas exploration activities has contributed to the demand for Industrial Water Storage Tanks.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Water Storage Tanks Market Share Analysis

Industrial Water Storage Tanks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Water Storage Tanks product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Water Storage Tanks sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CST Industries

Caldwell Tanks

Tank Holding

McDermott

ZCL Composites

Steelcore tank

Hendic

UIG

Containment Solutions

DN Tanks

WOLF

Tank Connection

Crom

American Tank

BUWATEC

SBS Tank

DuraCast

Promax Plastics

Dalsem

Florida Aquastore

Schumann Tank

Custom Roto

