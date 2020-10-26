Global Precision Air Conditioning Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Precision Air Conditioning market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Precision Air Conditioning market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In most server rooms “close control air conditioning” systems, also known as PAC (precision air conditioning) systems, are installed. These systems control temperature, humidity and particle filtration within tight tolerances 24 hours a day and can be remotely monitored. They can have built-in automatic alerts when conditions within the server room move outside defined tolerances.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for precision air conditioning in the market of telecommunication, internet and cloud that is expected to drive the market for more advanced precision air conditioning. Growth in government budgets in the smart cities, increasing of precision industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, development of economy and the convenience of precision air conditioning will drive growth in China market

Segment by Type, the Precision Air Conditioning market is segmented into

Indoor Air Conditioning

Outdoor Air Conditioning

Segment by Application, the Precision Air Conditioning market is segmented into

Computer Room and Data Center

Telecom Equipment Room and Shelter

Hospitals and Health Areas

Industrial Cleanroom

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Precision Air Conditioning Market Share Analysis

Precision Air Conditioning market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Precision Air Conditioning product introduction, recent developments, Precision Air Conditioning sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Vertiv

Envicool

Canatal

Airsys

YMK

Gree

Guangdong Shenling

Stulz

Renovoair

Hisense

Guangdong Jirong

iTeaQ

Blackshields

Uniflair

Euroklimat

Mitsubishi Electric

EATON

HAIRF

Haier

Dantherm

