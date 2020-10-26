In this report, the Global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dry-ice-pellet-blasting-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Dry ice blasting is a form of carbon dioxide cleaning, where dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide, is accelerated in a pressurized air stream and directed at a surface in order to clean it.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to extensive usage in the cleaning, surface preparation and parts finishing. This can primarily be attributed to the considerable Chinese market, which contributes significantly to global volume as well as revenue generation. Although average selling prices are lower in Asia Pacific, high demand is expected to result in sizable market revenue over the next six years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market

In 2019, the global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market size was US$ 101.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 129 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Scope and Market Size

Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market is segmented into

Below 10 Kg

10-20 Kg

Above 20 Kg

Below 10 Kg type occupied the largest market share segment reached 45%, >20 Kg is growth

Segment by Application, the Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market is segmented into

General Industry

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

General Industry has the largest market share of 61.4%

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market Share Analysis

Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine product introduction, recent developments, Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Cold Jet

Karcher

ASCO

Tooice

TOMCO2 Systems

Artimpex

CMW CO2 Technologies

FREEZECO2

Kyodo International

Aquila Triventek

CryoSnow

Ziyang Sida

Wuxi Yongjie

ICEsonic

Phoenix Unlimited

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

