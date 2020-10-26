Global Server Chassis Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Server Chassis market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Server Chassis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A server chassis is a metal structure that is used to house or physically assemble servers in various different form factors. A server chassis makes it possible to put multiple servers and other storage and peripheral equipment in a single physical body. A server chassis can also be called a server casing or server case.

The market for Server Chassis is fragmented with players such as Advantech,, Logic Case, Intel Corporation, AIC, Supermicro, IStarUSA Group, Chenbro, Roswill, In Win, One Chassis Technology, Chun Long Technology, Cisco, Yeong Yang, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Server Chassis Market

In 2019, the global Server Chassis market size was US$ 318 million and it is expected to reach US$ 386.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Server Chassis Scope and Market Size

Server Chassis market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Server Chassis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Server Chassis market is segmented into

1U

2U

3U

4U

Others

Segment by Application, the Server Chassis market is segmented into

SME

Large enterprise

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Server Chassis Market Share Analysis

Server Chassis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Server Chassis product introduction, recent developments, Server Chassis sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Advantech

Logic Case

Intel Corporation

AIC

Supermicro

IStarUSA Group

Chenbro

Roswill

In Win

One Chassis Technology

Chun Long Technology

Cisco

Yeong Yang

