Global Expanding Plug Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Expanding Plug Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Expanding Plug Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Expanding Plug Valves are designed for applications where positive shut-off, verifiable zero leakage and double block and bleed (DBB) capabilities are required. The expanding plug valve has a robust clear acrylic indicator flag protector, keeping moisture and debris from infiltrating the operator housing.

The global Expanding Plug Valves market is not concentrated. There are large multinational enterprises and small local players scatted all around the world. ERIKS-VE, Omni Valve, National Oilwell Varco, Western Valve, VALVOSPAIN captured the top five global revenue share spots in the Expanding Plug Valves market in 2018, accounting for 50.50 percent revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Expanding Plug Valves Market

In 2019, the global Expanding Plug Valves market size was US$ 146.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 181.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Expanding Plug Valves Scope and Market Size

Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanding Plug Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented into

Hand Wheel Operated

Gear Operated

The Gear commands the largest market share segments and are growing fastest

Segment by Application, the Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Aviation & Marine Fueling Stations

Other

The application of Oil & Gas occupy the largest market share, Aviation & Marine Fueling crisis is the fastest growing applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Expanding Plug Valves Market Share Analysis

Expanding Plug Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Expanding Plug Valves product introduction, recent developments, Expanding Plug Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ERIKS-VE

Omni Valve

National Oilwell Varco

Western Valve

VALVOSPAIN

Franklin

Arflu

Control Seal

Maverick Valve

Med

Imperial Valve

KOKO Valve

Safval Valve Group

