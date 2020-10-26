Global Expanding Plug Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Expanding Plug Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Expanding Plug Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Expanding Plug Valves are designed for applications where positive shut-off, verifiable zero leakage and double block and bleed (DBB) capabilities are required. The expanding plug valve has a robust clear acrylic indicator flag protector, keeping moisture and debris from infiltrating the operator housing.
The global Expanding Plug Valves market is not concentrated. There are large multinational enterprises and small local players scatted all around the world. ERIKS-VE, Omni Valve, National Oilwell Varco, Western Valve, VALVOSPAIN captured the top five global revenue share spots in the Expanding Plug Valves market in 2018, accounting for 50.50 percent revenue share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Expanding Plug Valves Market
In 2019, the global Expanding Plug Valves market size was US$ 146.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 181.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Expanding Plug Valves Scope and Market Size
Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanding Plug Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented into
Hand Wheel Operated
Gear Operated
The Gear commands the largest market share segments and are growing fastest
Segment by Application, the Expanding Plug Valves market is segmented into
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Aviation & Marine Fueling Stations
Other
The application of Oil & Gas occupy the largest market share, Aviation & Marine Fueling crisis is the fastest growing applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Expanding Plug Valves Market Share Analysis
Expanding Plug Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Expanding Plug Valves product introduction, recent developments, Expanding Plug Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ERIKS-VE
Omni Valve
National Oilwell Varco
Western Valve
VALVOSPAIN
Franklin
Arflu
Control Seal
Maverick Valve
Med
Imperial Valve
KOKO Valve
Safval Valve Group
