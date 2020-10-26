Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. Higher pressure peristaltic hose pumps which can operate at high pressures, typically use shoes and have casings filled with lubricant to prevent abrasion of the exterior of the pump tube. This also aids in the dissipation of heat, and these pumps use reinforced tubes, often called “hoses”. This class of pump is often called a “hose pump”.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for peristaltic hose pump in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced peristaltic hose pump. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of peristaltic hose pump will drive growth in developing countries will drive growth in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market
In 2019, the global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market size was US$ 232.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 296.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps Scope and Market Size
Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented into
Pressure Less than 8bar
Pressure Between 8bar to 12bar
Pressure More than12bar
Segment by Application, the Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented into
Water Treatment
Chemical
Food & Beverage
Energy Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market Share Analysis
Peristaltic Hose Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Peristaltic Hose Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Peristaltic Hose Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Watson-Marlow
PSG TECHNOLOGIES
VERDER
Graco
ProMinent
ALLWEILER
Flowrox
Crane
Wanner Engineering
Ragazzini
Huayun
IDEX Health&Science
Albin Pump
Yixing Zeus
DEBEM SRL
