Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. Higher pressure peristaltic hose pumps which can operate at high pressures, typically use shoes and have casings filled with lubricant to prevent abrasion of the exterior of the pump tube. This also aids in the dissipation of heat, and these pumps use reinforced tubes, often called “hoses”. This class of pump is often called a “hose pump”.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for peristaltic hose pump in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced peristaltic hose pump. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of peristaltic hose pump will drive growth in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

In 2019, the global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market size was US$ 232.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 296.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peristaltic Hose Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented into

Pressure Less than 8bar

Pressure Between 8bar to 12bar

Pressure More than12bar

Segment by Application, the Peristaltic Hose Pumps market is segmented into

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Energy Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market Share Analysis

Peristaltic Hose Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Peristaltic Hose Pumps product introduction, recent developments, Peristaltic Hose Pumps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Watson-Marlow

PSG TECHNOLOGIES

VERDER

Graco

ProMinent

ALLWEILER

Flowrox

Crane

Wanner Engineering

Ragazzini

Huayun

IDEX Health&Science

Albin Pump

Yixing Zeus

DEBEM SRL

