Global Hydro-processing Catalysts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydro-processing Catalysts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydro-processing Catalysts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HPC catalysts are catalysts used in the hydroprocessing. Hydroprocessing is the name given to a series of chemical reactions that take place as part of oil refining, and include hydrogenation, hydrocracking and hydrotreating. Hydroprocessing is necessary to remove pollutants like sulfur, nitrogen and heavy metals from fuel oils, as well as in the process of catalytic hydrocracking, where large hydrocarbon molecules are cracked into shorter ones that can be used as fuel oils.

Hydro-processing Catalysts is a high technical barrier market with limited suppliers. Market concentration is high. The top 3 players Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle and Criterion takes a combined global market share of 62.41% In 2018. Other suppliers like Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and Sinopec takes a smaller share in the market.

In 2019, the global Hydro-processing Catalysts market size was US$ 1952.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2298.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydro-processing Catalysts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented into

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

Segment by Application, the Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented into

Diesel Hydrotreat

Lube Oils

Naphtha

Residue Upgrading

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hydro-processing Catalysts Market Share Analysis

Hydro-processing Catalysts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydro-processing Catalysts product introduction, recent developments, Hydro-processing Catalysts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)

Albemarle

Criterion

Haldor Topsoe

UOP (Honeywell)

Axens

Johnson Matthey

Sinopec

CNPC

