Global Hydro-processing Catalysts Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydro-processing Catalysts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydro-processing Catalysts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
HPC catalysts are catalysts used in the hydroprocessing. Hydroprocessing is the name given to a series of chemical reactions that take place as part of oil refining, and include hydrogenation, hydrocracking and hydrotreating. Hydroprocessing is necessary to remove pollutants like sulfur, nitrogen and heavy metals from fuel oils, as well as in the process of catalytic hydrocracking, where large hydrocarbon molecules are cracked into shorter ones that can be used as fuel oils.
Hydro-processing Catalysts is a high technical barrier market with limited suppliers. Market concentration is high. The top 3 players Advanced Refining Technologies (ART), Albemarle and Criterion takes a combined global market share of 62.41% In 2018. Other suppliers like Haldor Topsoe, UOP (Honeywell) and Sinopec takes a smaller share in the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydro-processing Catalysts Market
In 2019, the global Hydro-processing Catalysts market size was US$ 1952.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2298.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Hydro-processing Catalysts Scope and Market Size
Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydro-processing Catalysts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented into
Hydrotreating
Hydrocracking
Segment by Application, the Hydro-processing Catalysts market is segmented into
Diesel Hydrotreat
Lube Oils
Naphtha
Residue Upgrading
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hydro-processing Catalysts Market Share Analysis
Hydro-processing Catalysts market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydro-processing Catalysts product introduction, recent developments, Hydro-processing Catalysts sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Advanced Refining Technologies (ART)
Albemarle
Criterion
Haldor Topsoe
UOP (Honeywell)
Axens
Johnson Matthey
Sinopec
CNPC
