Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.
The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT In 2018. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market
In 2019, the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market size was US$ 319.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 333.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Scope and Market Size
Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented into
Extrusion Grade
Injection Molding Grade
Extrusion Blow Molding Grade
Segment by Application, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented into
Plumbing System
Packaging Material
Hot Melt Adhesives
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Share Analysis
Polybutene-1 (Resin) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polybutene-1 (Resin) product introduction, recent developments, Polybutene-1 (Resin) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
LyondellBasell
Mitsui Chemicals
Ylem Technology
Shandong Hongye Chemical
…
