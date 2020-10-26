In this report, the Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutene-1-resin-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly(1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT In 2018. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market

In 2019, the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market size was US$ 319.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 333.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Polybutene-1 (Resin) Scope and Market Size

Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutene-1 (Resin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented into

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application, the Polybutene-1 (Resin) market is segmented into

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polybutene-1 (Resin) Market Share Analysis

Polybutene-1 (Resin) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polybutene-1 (Resin) product introduction, recent developments, Polybutene-1 (Resin) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Hongye Chemical

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutene-1-resin-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com