Global Load Moment Indicator Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Load Moment Indicator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Load Moment Indicator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Load moment indicator means a system which aids the equipment operator by sensing (directly or indirectly) the overturning moment on the equipment, i.e., load multiplied by radius. It compares this lifting condition to the equipment’s rated capacity, and indicates to the operator the percentage of capacity at which the equipment is working. Lights, bells, or buzzers may be incorporated as a warning of an approaching overload condition.

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for load moment indicators in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced load moment indicators. Increasing of construction and industrial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of load moment indicators of APAC will drive growth of the global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Load Moment Indicator Market

In 2019, the global Load Moment Indicator market size was US$ 94 million and it is expected to reach US$ 98.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Load Moment Indicator Scope and Market Size

Load Moment Indicator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Load Moment Indicator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Load Moment Indicator market is segmented into

Tower Crane

Vehicle Crane

Others

Segment by Application, the Load Moment Indicator market is segmented into

Construction

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Load Moment Indicator Market Share Analysis

Load Moment Indicator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Load Moment Indicator product introduction, recent developments, Load Moment Indicator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Wika

Rayco-Wylie

Yichang Jinglian

TWG Dover

Parker Electronic Controls

Cranesmart Systems

Weite Technologies

Suns Technology

Wylie Indicators

Shanghai Xiya

Keli Sensing

Wide Technology

Yichang Wanpu

Chengdu Hi-Tech Crane Safety

Markload Systems

