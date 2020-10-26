In this report, the Global Load Moment Indicator market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Load Moment Indicator market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-load-moment-indicator-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Load moment indicator means a system which aids the equipment operator by sensing (directly or indirectly) the overturning moment on the equipment, i.e., load multiplied by radius. It compares this lifting condition to the equipment’s rated capacity, and indicates to the operator the percentage of capacity at which the equipment is working. Lights, bells, or buzzers may be incorporated as a warning of an approaching overload condition.
In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for load moment indicators in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced load moment indicators. Increasing of construction and industrial used fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of load moment indicators of APAC will drive growth of the global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Load Moment Indicator Market
In 2019, the global Load Moment Indicator market size was US$ 94 million and it is expected to reach US$ 98.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Load Moment Indicator Scope and Market Size
Load Moment Indicator market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Load Moment Indicator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Load Moment Indicator market is segmented into
Tower Crane
Vehicle Crane
Others
Segment by Application, the Load Moment Indicator market is segmented into
Construction
Industrial
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Load Moment Indicator Market Share Analysis
Load Moment Indicator market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Load Moment Indicator product introduction, recent developments, Load Moment Indicator sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Wika
Rayco-Wylie
Yichang Jinglian
TWG Dover
Parker Electronic Controls
Cranesmart Systems
Weite Technologies
Suns Technology
Wylie Indicators
Shanghai Xiya
Keli Sensing
Wide Technology
Yichang Wanpu
Chengdu Hi-Tech Crane Safety
Markload Systems
