Global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometer market. MALDI is the abbreviation for “Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization.” The sample for MALDI is uniformly mixed in a large quantity of matrix. The matrix absorbs the ultraviolet light (nitrogen laser light, wavelength 337 nm) and converts it to heat energy. A small part of the matrix (down to 100 nm from the top outer surface of the Analyte in the diagram) heats rapidly (in several nano seconds) and is vaporized, together with the sample.

The global average price of MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry is in the decreasing trend, from 284K USD/Unit in 2013 to 273 K USD/Unit In 2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market

In 2019, the global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market size was US$ 216.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 328.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Scope and Market Size

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market is segmented into

Below 2000FWHM

2000-5000FWHM

Above 5000FWHM

Segment by Application, the MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market is segmented into

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Research Institutions

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Share Analysis

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry product introduction, recent developments, MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Shimadzu

Bruker

JEOL

Waters

SCIEX

