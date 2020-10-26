Global Butterfly Valve Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Butterfly Valve market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Butterfly Valve market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A butterfly valve is a valve that isolates or regulates the flow of a fluid. The closing mechanism is a disk that rotates.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Butterfly Valve in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Butterfly Valve. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of aviation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Butterfly Valve will drive growth in China markets.
In 2019, the global Butterfly Valve market size was US$ 4417 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6035.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Butterfly Valve market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butterfly Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Butterfly Valve market is segmented into
Stainless Steel
Cast Iron
Aluminum
Others
Segment by Application, the Butterfly Valve market is segmented into
Oil & gas
Power generation
Water treatment
Construction
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Butterfly Valve market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Butterfly Valve product introduction, recent developments, Butterfly Valve sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Jiangsu Shentong Valve
China Valves
Emerson
KSB
Yuanda Valve
Shandong Yidu Valve
Gaoshan Valves
Anhui Tongdu Flow
Flowserve
Jiangsu Suyan Valve
SUFA
Neway
DunAn
Cameron
Kaike
Kitz
