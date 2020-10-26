Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate a sample into its individual parts. This separation occurs based on the interactions of the sample with the mobile and stationary phases. Because there are many stationary/mobile phase combinations that can be employed when separating a mixture, there are several different types of chromatography that are classified based on the physical states of those phases. Liquid-solid column chromatography, the most popular chromatography technique and the one discussed here, features a liquid mobile phase which slowly filters down through the solid stationary phase, bringing the separated components with it.
The classification of Liquid Chromatography Instruments includes HPLC, UHPLC, LPLC and Other type of liquid chromatography. And the proportion of HPLC In 2018 is about 72.99%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market
In 2019, the global Liquid Chromatography Instruments market size was US$ 4101.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5450.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Liquid Chromatography Instruments Scope and Market Size
Liquid Chromatography Instruments market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Chromatography Instruments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Liquid Chromatography Instruments market is segmented into
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)
Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)
Others
Segment by Application, the Liquid Chromatography Instruments market is segmented into
Pharma & Bio
Public
Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Share Analysis
Liquid Chromatography Instruments market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Liquid Chromatography Instruments product introduction, recent developments, Liquid Chromatography Instruments sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Agilent Technology
Waters Corporation
Shimadzu
Thermo Fisher Scientific
PerkinElmer
AB Sciex (Danaher)
Hitachi
Bruker
Bio-Rad
Jasco
