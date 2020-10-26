Global Electric Nutrunner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Nutrunner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Nutrunner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric Nutrunner is used in situations where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications of a particular application.
The Major production regions of Electric Nutrunner are North America, Europe, Japan, which accounted for about 90% of production market share In 2018. Europe is the largest production region with a market share of 39% In 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Nutrunner Market
In 2019, the global Electric Nutrunner market size was US$ 417 million and it is expected to reach US$ 581.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Nutrunner Scope and Market Size
Electric Nutrunner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Electric Nutrunner market is segmented into
Handheld Electric Nutrunner
Fixtured Electric Nutrunner
Segment by Application, the Electric Nutrunner market is segmented into
Automotive
Transportation
Machinery Manufacturing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Nutrunner Market Share Analysis
The major companies include:
The major companies include:
Bosch Rexroth
Atlas Copco
ESTIC Corporation
Apex Tool Group
Dai-ichi Dentsu
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
Sanyo Machine Works
ALFING Montagetechnik (AMT)
Ingersoll Rand
Nitto Seiko
FEC Inc.
Maschinenfabrik Wagner
Tone
HYTORC
AIMCO
Desoutter Industrial Tools
CORETEC
