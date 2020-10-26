Global Electric Nutrunner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Nutrunner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Nutrunner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electric Nutrunner is used in situations where the tightness of screws and bolts is crucial. It allows the operator to measure the torque applied to the fastener so it can be matched to the specifications of a particular application.

The Major production regions of Electric Nutrunner are North America, Europe, Japan, which accounted for about 90% of production market share In 2018. Europe is the largest production region with a market share of 39% In 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Nutrunner Market

In 2019, the global Electric Nutrunner market size was US$ 417 million and it is expected to reach US$ 581.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Nutrunner Scope and Market Size

Electric Nutrunner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Nutrunner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Nutrunner market is segmented into

Handheld Electric Nutrunner

Fixtured Electric Nutrunner

Segment by Application, the Electric Nutrunner market is segmented into

Automotive

Transportation

Machinery Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Nutrunner Market Share Analysis

Electric Nutrunner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Nutrunner product introduction, recent developments, Electric Nutrunner sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch Rexroth

Atlas Copco

ESTIC Corporation

Apex Tool Group

Dai-ichi Dentsu

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Sanyo Machine Works

ALFING Montagetechnik (AMT)

Ingersoll Rand

Nitto Seiko

FEC Inc.

Maschinenfabrik Wagner

Tone

HYTORC

AIMCO

Desoutter Industrial Tools

CORETEC

