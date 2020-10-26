Global Electric Aircraft Tugs Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Aircraft Tugs market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Aircraft Tugs market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Electric Aircraft Tugs offer the latest and safest in low energy, environmentally friendly aircraft towing. Designed without a towbar these tugs are safer because the tug supports the weight of the aircraft nosewheel, using the aircraft weight to balance. There is no towbar to bend, break or sheer leaving the aircraft free to roll away without brakes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Aircraft Tugs Market
In 2019, the global Electric Aircraft Tugs market size was US$ 107.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 153.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Aircraft Tugs Scope and Market Size
Electric Aircraft Tugs market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Aircraft Tugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Aircraft Tugs market is segmented into
Towbarless Tractors
Conventional Tractors
Segment by Application, the Electric Aircraft Tugs market is segmented into
Military
Civil Aviation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Aircraft Tugs Market Share Analysis
Electric Aircraft Tugs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Aircraft Tugs product introduction, recent developments, Electric Aircraft Tugs sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Lektro
Eagle Tugs
JBT Aero
Kalmar Motor AB
TLD
Weihai Guangtai
MULAG Fahrzeugwerk
GOLDHOFER
TowFLEXX
VOLK
Mototok
Airtug LLC
Flyer-Truck
DJ Products
