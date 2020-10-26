Biofoam Packaging Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The drive for environmental awareness has gravitated industries and their consumer base to prefer biodegradable ingredients in products. This is also true of packaging, and packaging being a rapidly growing horizontal has stirred the prospects of biofoam packaging. Strikingly, they have high biodegradability – that is, they degrade much faster than their synthetic counterparts – and the freedom to fabricators to use them through various processing methods are key advantages that drive the evolution of the biofoam packaging market.

A conscious drive from oil-based plastics to packaging that are not based on fossil fuels has spurred the use of biofoams in packaging. Biofoam are usually made of completely renewable materials, mainly consisting of vegetable oils and fats, corn starch, and sugarcane. Usually, the materials used for the biofoam packaging consists of industrial starch and cellulose fibers. The key application areas in the biofoam packaging market may comprise white goods products, furniture, food & beverage boxes, crockery, healthcare instruments, and automotive parts.

Manufacturers are coming out with new array of biofoam materials. They are in essence in the biofoam packaging market looking for better biodegradability, compost-ability, and recyclability. Researchers in developed world are relentlessly focused on testing new materials that can be processed economically to make biofoam packaging. This will enable globally prominent players to expand their footprints in cost-sensitive markets. The drive for reducing the overall carbon footprint of the packaging industry in less developed nations has stimulated their efforts in this direction in recent years. Further, they are looking for plant oil-based polymers.

For prominent players, constant product launches have been at the forefront of their agenda. Several of them are leaning on extensive research and development activities to expand their product portfolio. On such company is BEWiSynbra who is on the mission to produce CO2 neutral cellular foams.

Some of the top players in the biofoam packaging market are Sealed Air Corporation, BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam, Recticel SA, Hwa Ching Industry, Eco-Global Manufacturing, and Synbra Technology BV. Key players are intensively exploring untapped markets, such as in Asia Pacific.

