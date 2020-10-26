Logistic Software Market 2020 – 2023: Business Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Global Segments, Top Key Leaders and Regional Study

Logistic Software Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), The global logistic software market is estimated to reach approximately USD 17.76 billion, with 8.20% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The report assesses the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global logistic software market and provides a reliable estimation of the anticipated fluctuations in demand over the forecast period.

Logistic Software Market is designed to provide logistics providers with the tools they need to help in the execution and management of their product delivery business. Logistics software includes the integration of information, transport, inventory, warehousing, material handling and packaging, and occasionally security.

Major Key Players:

The key participants identified by MRFR operating in the global logistic software market include- Advantech Corporation, Digilogistics, UTI Worldwide Inc., Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co, SAP AG, and Tech Mahindra among others.

The global logistic software market is intensely competitive. Different well-established international brands, domestic brands, and new entrants shape a competitive landscape. The main players are actively pursuing market growth through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increased investment in research and development, and a cost-effective software portfolio. The logistics software industry is extremely competitive due to the involvement of many major vendors.

Market Dynamics:

The penetration of sectors such as defense, healthcare, automotive, etc. is expected to contribute to the global market’s growth in the near future. In addition, the growing demand for advanced supply chain management solutions in end-user industries is expected to contribute to market growth over the assessment period.

Furthermore, factors such as advantages in the use of logistics software such as cost and time savings, efficient labor management, and the advent of digital technology in emerging regions are rising demand for the logistics software market. Nonetheless, growing security and safety issues are factors that may impede the growth of the overall market.

Market Segmentation:

The global logistic software market has been segmented into software type and end-user.

Based on software type, the global logistic software market has been segmented into warehouse management, labor management, transportation management, and data management.

Based on applications, the global logistic software market has been segmented into automotive, government & defense, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, industrial, engineering and manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global logistic software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America, followed by Europe, is expected to dictate the growth curve of the global logistics software industry. The region is likely to prosper due to the introduction of advanced technologies in the U.S. and Canada. The rising rate of expansion of the export sector in the region has spurred the industry’s growth pattern. It is projected to follow a similar trend in the coming years. The need for effective supply chain management is also expected to fuel the logistics software market’s growth in the near future.

In Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, the U.K., and Belgium are expected to drive the proliferation of the regional market. The growth of the transport sector in the region is expected to contribute to the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. However, the expansion of trade between European nations and the rest of the world is expected to affect the growth of the logistics software industry positively. The Asia Pacific is projected to prosper due to the expansion of the automotive industry in the region. Furthermore, industrialization in the region is anticipated to augment the logistic software market in the region for the efficient supply chain management.

