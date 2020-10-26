Postal Packaging Market 2020 To Register Significant Growth Globally By 2030

Traditional postal organizations are headed towards inexorable change. How they react to the era of digitization and the dynamic consumer behavior will determine their profit in the future.

A key factor impelling this is consumer inclination for same-day delivery instead of waiting for standard shipping, which can take from three to five days to reach them. Last mile delivery has therefore emerged as a key differentiator.

TMR projects the volume of parcel and packages demanded in the industry will stand at above 7 billion. Ecommerce boon witnessed in the last few years has been the agent of significant changes in the industry. It has compelled institutions to rethink postal packaging solutions to make it more sustainable and convenient.

The demand for postal packaging is expected to rise significantly in the coming years. Thanks to rising online sales, the market is no longer dependent on traditional post organization, instead it is operating in a more dynamic environment.

Novel technologies and changing consumer preference are causing monumental shifts in strategic priorities of postal packaging. Digital transformation has been impacting delivery and supply trends. Advent of cross-border ecommerce is further compelling postal organizations to improve their delivery experience.

Consequently, there is immense focus on new business models that will help these organizations to reduce cost incurred and realize growth. Many of them are pivoting towards advanced methods of packaging.

The demand for more sustainable packaging is driving their efforts to minimize wastage and promote the use of eco-friendly materials. Industry veterans are stressing on the need for recyclable and robust packaging for the market to stay relevant.

Evidently, researches into green alternatives to single-use envelops and plastic shrunk wrap are picking up pace. Also market players are ramping up sustainable groceries packaging while trying to achieve the perfect balance between cost and convenience for consumers.

Some of the leading players have adopted value engineering to redesign packaging from the ground up with an aim of saving money. Biodegradable materials such as cardboard and paper, bubble wrap, which is made from recycled polyethene and is completely biodegradable, and corn starch are often used to produce these packages

