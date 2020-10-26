Seafood Packaging Market 2020 Increasing Consumer Demand for Fresh and High-quality Seafood Products to Aid Market Growth

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the seafood packaging market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, rise in adoption of high-quality packaging that extends shelf life of seafood products is anticipated to bolster market growth. Globally, the seafood packaging market is estimated at ~US$ 4.4 Bn in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

The increase in consumption of ready-to-eat meals boosts the demand for seafood packaging solutions worldwide. Ready-to-eat meals are hassle-free to eat, and make it easier to clean the microwave after the cooking process, which is an added advantage. The widespread popularity of ready-to-eat meals, especially seafood-based meals, boosts the need for further innovation in seafood packaging solutions such as trays, pouches, and bags.

Trays offer convenience to consumers, enabling them to directly cook food by putting it in an oven or microwave without affecting the integrity and taste of the food. Today, the most commonly used packaging format for seafood packaging is trays as use of such packaging keeps the oven clean. On the back of these factors, consumers are readily attracted to products that are packaged in trays & pouches suitable for microwave ovens. This contributes to the growth of the seafood packaging market.

Major advancements in the application of modified atmospheric packaging and vacuum technology in the conservation of fresh and cooked shell fish have taken place when combined with other conservation treatments or technologies

However, vacuum packaging technology is anticipated to outdo other technologies in the seafood packaging market during the forecast period. Packaging converters are using vacuum packaging technology to preserve integrity & freshness of their product. Cost-effectiveness offered by use of this technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the seafood packaging market.

Multi-layer packs can be resealed so that the contents of a pack need not be consumed immediately after opening. The increasing trend in the consumption of such retort products and their applications for packaging a wide range of products indicates a bright future for the seafood packaging market.

