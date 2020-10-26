Folding Boxboard Market 2020-2030 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Folding boxboard is a packaging material with low density and high stiffness. It is generally made from mechanical pulp. The pulp layer is then sandwiched between a top and a back sheet that is made from chemical pulp. Generally, the top layer of the folding boxboard is bleached and is often coated with pigments.

The overall competitive landscape of the global boxboard market is quite fragmented in nature. This fragmentation is due to the increasing presence of several notable players in the global market. It is projected that the competition in the global market is expected to intensify over the course of the forecast period. The companies are expected to resort to several aggressive growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Some of the key companies operating in the global folding boxboard market are Nippon Paper Industries, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Mondi Group, Metsa Board Group, ITC Limited, Kotkamills Oy, SAPPI Limited, and Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Company among others.

There are several factor that are projected to help fueling the growth of the global folding boxboard market. One of the key driving factor for the market development has been the growing applications of these folding boxboards. They have wide range of applications such as in packaging of confectionary, graphic packaging, and packaging of frozen, chilled, and other foods. In addition to this, packaging of health and beauty products, cigarette packaging, and pharmaceutical packaging are some of the other important applications of folding boxboards. Increasing demand for these applications from their respective end users that has a direct impact on the overall development of the global market. Furthermore, in recent years, the spending power and disposable income of masses have grown considerably. This too is expected to offer a solid impetus to the overall development of the global market.

However, recent Covid-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on the overall growth of the global folding boxboard market. With several of the end use application industries currently under lockdown, the market is witness shortage of demand. This is likely to impact the overall growth in the near future of the forecast period. With industrial lockdown expected to reopen in phases, the market will witness a gradual movement towards normalcy.

Global market for folding boxboard is segmented in to five key regional segments. These regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global market has been dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The segment is expected to lead in terms of both value as well as volume in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from the emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, efficient production facilities, increased capacities, and cheap labor are some of the factors that are projected to help the development of the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

