Fleet Management Solution Market 2020 Cloud-based Deployment to Contribute Massive Share in Revenue

Fleet management is a process or an approach that enables companies to systemize and co-ordinate work vehicles with the aim to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and provide compliance to government regulations. Solutions such as driver management, vehicle management and operations management are encompassed in the scope of fleet management solutions. The rising adoption of fleet management analytics and a shift towards smaller fleets are some of the reason that are expected to drive the fleet management solution market in the next few years.

The market is also expected to benefit from the vast technological advancements recently observed in the field of automatic vehicles. Transparency Market Research estimates that the global fleet management solutions market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 22.6% during the period between 2017 and 2025, rising from a valuation of US$12.57 bn in 2015 to US$91.94 bn in 2025.

On the basis of deployment, the global fleet management solution market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud-based deployment segment is anticipated to contribute major share in the global fleet management solution market. With the increased demand and adoption of Software as a Service model, the cloud deployment segment is anticipated to witness rapid and steady growth throughout the forecast period. The on-premise deployment segment is expected to hold a comparatively smaller share of the global fleet management solution market.

The global fleet management solution market is expected to be led by North America throughout the forecast period. The North America market for fleet management solutions is estimated to contribute a massive share in the global market over the forecast period, with the U.S. providing most of the revenue. The presence of key industry players along with support from OEMs is expected to drive the market in the region.

Some of the leading players operating in the global fleet management solution market are Trimble Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., Daimler Fleet Management GmbH, JDA Software Group, Inc., Wheels, Inc., MiX Telematics Ltd., TomTom Telematics BV. , Magellan Navigation, Inc., Emkay, Inc., and Telogis, Inc.

