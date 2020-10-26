Barcode Labels Market 2020-2030 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Request a sample:

Barcode labels help extract the accurate data of products or services within microseconds, which acts as the key driving factor for the barcode labels market. They also significantly reduce the risk of human error. The second major factor for using this technology is data security. Every organization needs to encrypt their data with high level security that is not easily traceable. For the management of inventories and pricing at mass levels, manufacturers use barcode labels.

Despite the positive outlook, a few technologies might hamper the growth of the barcode labels market. Radio Frequency Identifiers (RFIDs) have an IC chip that stores and retrieves data. These IC chips have more capacity to store data as compared to barcode labels. However, barcodes are more economical as compared to RFID technology. RFIDs consist of big programs that increase data recovering process time, which is very less as far as barcode labels are concerned. Barcode labels also work effectively on metal surfaces, and are also resistant to moisture interaction. On the reverse side, RFIDs do not function well in such conditions. The collision of data happens when RFIDs are used for multiple code scanning at the same time, which is not the case with barcode labels.

Some of the manufacturers in the global barcode labels market include:

Brady Corporation

Inotec Barcode Security Ltd.

General Data Company Inc.

The GT4 Group Company

