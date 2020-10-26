Bleeding Disorder Therapeutics Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

Bleeding disorders usually include symptoms in which delay in the blood clotting process can be observed. Two main types of blood disorders include von Willebrand disease and hemophilia, both of which are hereditary in nature. Von Willbrand is one of the most common congenital bleeding disorders in humans, caused as a result of deficiency of Von Willebrand factor (VWF) which assists in clot clotting process.

There are three types of Von Willebrand disorders classified on the basis of level of VWF synthesis. Von Willebrand disorder’s occurrence is almost equal in both sexes, and affects about 1% of the general population according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The most common complications of the disorder include heavy menstrual bleeding, excessive gum bleeding and abnormal bleeding after minor injuries. Hemophilia, on the other hand, is a disorder in which clotting factors essential for clotting phenomenon are inadequate or absent. In the U.S. about 400 newborns suffer from hemophilia every year according to statistics published by the CDC. The two main types of hemophilia are hemophilia A with deficiency of clotting factor VIII and hemophilia B with deficiency of clotting factor IX. The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, U.S. details that approximately 7 out of 10 individuals who suffer from hemophilia A have severe form of the disorder.

Asia Pacific is lucrative market for cancer stem cells. Governments in the Asia Pacific countries mainly, India and China are taking initiative to boost the healthcare and biotechnology industry in the respective countries and thus, research and development activities in these countries are swiftly increasing.

Companies are also trying to discover gene therapy which can cure the disorder. Some of the players conducting lineal trials are Biogen Idec, Novo Nordisk, Bayer Healthcare, Xenetic Biosciences, Cangene Corporation, CSL Behring, Alnylam and Pfizer. The global bleeding disorder therapeutics market is highly competitive and fragmented. Technological advances will expand the boundaries of the market by adding new products. In 2014, Baxter International, Inc. agreed to acquire Chatham Therapeutics. The acquisition will give Baxter Chatham’s developmental gene therapy program which is directed toward of treatment of hemophilia.

