New Study-Video Measuring System Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 636.0 Million by 2023”

According to Market Study Report, Video Measuring System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Video Measuring System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Video Measuring System Market is estimated to be worth USD 423.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 636.0 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 156 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with 66 tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Video Measuring System Market:

Hexagon (Sweden)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Faro Technologies (US)

Mitutoyo Corporation) (Japan)

Nikon Corporation (Japan)

GOM Metrology (Germany)

Perceptron (US)

Renishaw (UK)

Zygo Corporation (US)

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

Wenzel Prazision (Germany)

Creaform (Canada)

Keyence (Japan)

Vision Engineering (UK)

Carmar Accuracy Co. (Taiwan)

The latest automated video measurement system provides high resolution and greater accuracy to perform critical dimensional measurements with high speed. Features such as automatic edge detection, programmable lighting, programmable zoom lens, and multi sensor technology greatly enhance the efficiency, speed, and accuracy of the measurement process.

The increasing popularity of video measuring systems for applications, such as machine alignment, rapid prototyping, first article inspection, part verification, and reverse engineering, in the medical industry is expected to fuel the growth of the video measuring system market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 –25% By Designation: C-Level Executives– 57%,Directors – 29%, and Others – 14% By Region: Americas– 40%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific– 20%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Video Measuring System Market:

