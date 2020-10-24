Global Defense Robotics Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Defense Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Defense Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Most of the countries utilize the defense robotic system or are in the process of acquiring or building the technology to incorporate into military programs. These robots are used in form of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned group vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). Unmanned group vehicles are robots that move on wheels or tracks and perform the function of sentry duties and examine the potential hostile location. Unmanned aerial vehicles are essentially remotely controlled or automated robots. The use of all these robotic system includes same purpose of replacing or supplementing human in battlefield situations. Deployment of autonomous or semi autonomous robotic system in the battle field helps in improving the military efficiency, operational performance and accuracy.

North America is the most technological advanced region in defense robotic system and Asia Pacific represents a strong opportunity due to the availability of technology in countries including China, Japan and India.

The global Defense Robotics market size is projected to reach US$ 27410 million by 2026, from US$ 17940 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Defense Robotics volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Robotics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Defense Robotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Global Defense Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Defense Robotics Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Autonomous

Human Operated

By Application:

Firefighting

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Mine Clearance

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support, EOD

Others

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Defense Robotics market are:

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Marin Corporation

Elbit System Ltd.

Thales Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Boston Dynamics

Kongsberg Gruppen

Saab AB

Northrup Grumman Corporation

AeroVironment

Boeing Company

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Defense Robotics market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

