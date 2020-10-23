Tubeless Tire Market to Surpass $211.5 Bn Mark by 2025 | Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Key Players, And Regional Forecast To 2025

Market Synopsis

The global market report containing details of the tubeless tire market predicts a possibility for the market attaining a valuation worth USD 211.5 bn mark by 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) identified factors like the rising demand for the product in the automotive sector, growing demand for the same to curb fuel consumption and carbon emission, its need in the two-wheeler segment especially for cycles and electric bikes and their rising sale, investment in research and development, and others.

However, huge capital requirements to set up the production facility and fluctuating raw material costs are expected to hold back the global market growth

Segmentation:

The global market report with details of the tubeless tires has been studied by MRFR analysts on the basis of tire type, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Data fetched from these segments and then sieved by analysts are expected to provide support to the process of devising strategies.

By tire type, the analysis of the tubeless tires market reveals segments like radial and bias. The radial tire segment has the upper hand as it runs cooler and improves ride quality. Its acceptance in two-wheelers and passenger cars are expected to ensure better growth.

By vehicle type, the study of the tubeless tires market includes reports like a passenger car, commercial vehicle, and others.

By distribution channel, this study of the tubeless tires market includes OEM and aftermarket.

MRFR profiled key Global Tubeless Tire Market players. They are:

Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company (U.S.), Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) Limited (India), CEAT Tyres ltd. (India), Continental Corporation (Germany), Michelin (France), Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy), Yokohama Tire Corporation (U.S.), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.) are names impacting the tubeless tires market. MRFR traced the progress of these companies and recorded latest moves to understand more about trends that are impacting the market.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Goodyear announced the launching of their new range of ‘Tubeless Complete’ and clincher road tires. This would boost its Ultra High-Performance range. These new tires are Goodyear’s fastest, lightest rolling tires, specifically designed for training and racing. The company claims that this liner would enhance the air retention capacity and improve puncture resistance compared to the regular butyl liners that find significant use in tubeless tires. However, this will make the tires minimally heavier than the regular ones. It will also have a ‘dual angle bead’, which could easily provide a more air-tight seal for the tubeless compatible rim.

In August 2020, Enve declared that they are launching four tubeless-ready road tires and they will be known as the Enve SES tire range. As per the brand, these new tires can give the best tubeless road racing tires a tough competition, in several aspects that include weight, rolling resistance, and puncture resistance. It will also improve aerodynamic efficiency. These tires are also compatible with hookless rims and they adhere to the ETRTO standards.

The global market for tubeless tires is expected to get impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as the outbreak has caused a serious disruption in production and supply. Also, financial troubles are impacting the intake capacity of consumers, which may slow down the buying of vehicles.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2025?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

