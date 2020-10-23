Reclosable Films Market 2020 Technological Advancement Associated with Packaging Films Gaining Momentum in industry

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global reclosable films market for the forecast period of 2020-2026, the market is estimated to be driven by growing consumption of packaging food and rising adoption of see-through packaging solutions

The global reclosable films market is expected expand by 1.5x times to current market value with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.9% during forecast period. The ability of reclosable films to offer extended shelf life to the product coupled with pricing affordability is anticipated to be significant aspect behind the future growth of the reclosable films market.

The demand for transparent or see-through packaging solutions is higher in developed countries of North America and Europe, and is gradually increasing in developing countries of Asia Pacific and MEA. Rising demand for such see-through packaging solutions is likely to accelerate the reclosable films market growth to significant extent.

The primary purpose of food packaging is to ensure that the food is protected from environmental contaminants. Glass or metal is considered as the best choice for food packaging, but the cost of manufacturing, weight, and fragility are some of the factors that restrict their applications. Over the last few years, manufacturers, particularly in developed countries, are increasingly adopting innovative packaging solutions, which not only retain the product quality but also ensure convenience in handling.

Reclosable Films Market: Competition Landscape

DowDuPont Inc.

Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Winpak Ltd

Sudpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co

Buergofol GmbH

Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd

Berry Global Group, Inc

TCL Packaging Ltd

Coveris Holdings S.A

Sealed Air Corporation

Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA

