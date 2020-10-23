Retort Packaging Market 2020 Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2025

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report on the retort packaging market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and forecast period of 2019-2027, dimensional consistency and stability in the product design of retort packaging are estimated to drive the growth of the retort packaging market.

Globally, revenue generated by the retort packaging market is anticipated to be ~US$ 15.6 Bn in 2019, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

The need for safe & hygienic, aesthetically appealing, comparatively lightweight, and extended shelf life packaging is emphasized in retort packaging. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on developing solutions that can help foods in retain their natural odor and color after long storage durations.

Market players in the retort packaging landscape are capitalizing on the efficiency and convenience of retort processing over canned packaging. From a consumer point of view, cans are heavy and bulky to handle, and have limited mobility, especially for children and elderly individuals. From a manufacturer point of view, cans require high-budget investments to get the resources in place for production, and add increased costs for shipping across countries.

Plastic retort packaging accounts for a market share as high as ~76%, and offers as a cost-efficient packaging solution. Market players are innovating to develop thin-film profiles and better thermal conductivity in plastic packaging. Also, the shorter heating time in plastic packaging saves energy resources for manufacturers, and helps retain the authentic flavor and aroma of pouched food, as compared to canned food. Positive consumer attitude towards pouched food being ‘more fresh’ and ‘tastes better’ than canned food is catalyzing the increased demand for plastic retort packaging for brands associated with soups, sauces, desserts, and the like. However, plastic packaging does not comply with the strict regulations in many countries. Hence, market players are innovating on sustainable packaging solutions with the development of recyclable pouches, paper and paperboard packaging solutions.

Global Retort Packaging Market – Competition Landscape

Amcor plc

Mondi Group

Huhtamäki Oyj

Sealed Air Corp.

Winpak Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Proampac LLC

Tredegar Corporation

Avonflex

ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc.

DNP America, LLC.

Clifton Packaging Group Ltd

Printpack, Inc.

Paharpur 3P

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

HPM Global Inc.

LD PACK Co., Ltd.

