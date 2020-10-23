Matte Film Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Matte Films are specially designed polyester film with a medium haze, medium gloss and an outstanding matt & grainy coating. Upon metallization, this matte film provides a luxury appearance / aesthetics (silver finish) which can provide product distinction in an increasingly competitive marketplace for any surface materials.

Matte Film has an increasingly growing demand for packaging materials, particularly for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, to provide greater security to their products. As the use of plastic matte films has become more widespread, questions have emerged over their ability to facilitate the diffusion of gases and vapours that can threaten the consistency and innovative barrier films and coatings is addressing health of packaging goods. Intelligent packaging materials like Matte films is now play a crucial role in successful and digital packaging to increase product shelf-life and provide a clear indicator of product status and quality.

Growing competition for the Screen Protection is expected to propel the Matte Film market due to major technical advancements. In addition, due to the matte film lower production costs, the industry is expected to benefit from the declining prices of the screen protectors. On a smartphone, the screen protectors with Matte Film form an intrinsic aspect of the user purchasing process. High smartphone prices, combined with the possibility of screen damage, have fuelled screen protector with Matte film sales over the last few years.

Due to growing shipments sponsored by the e-commerce industry, demand for screen protector with Matte films is further expected to see a notable development. Increasing demand for upgraded and pre-used smartphones is expected to fuel demand for screen protectors with Matte film due to the reduced costs. In addition, increasing product design advances are expected to fuel the growth of the mobile screen protector market, such as the launch of 2.5D and 3D screen protectors that improve the user experience.

Matte Film Market: Key Players

ECOLA

3M

Tekra

Tech Armor

Belkin

iPearl

Zagg

IllumiShield

Top-Case

Kuzy

NuShield Screen Protector

