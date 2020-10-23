High Barrier Film Laminates Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

High barrier film laminates are packaging solutions that are typically used in preserving, protecting and extending the shelf-life of food products in food & beverage industries. The impervious nature of the High barrier film laminates has indigenous application in Bakery Products, Dehydrated foods and beverages, Pet food and Frozen foods as high barrier film laminates are resistant to highly perishable, gas, oxygen, and moisture.

In many of the major cities in developing countries, domestic supermarkets / hypermarkets are expanding and are now taking an increasing share of food and drink consumption. International retail chains are also expanding their reach in developing markets, further increasing the demand for high barriers film laminates market packaging, bringing more customers into contact with Western shopping trends.

As in most other industries, packaging demand is affected by the economic cycle, while discretionary consumer spending on food and drink packaging shows much greater stability over the economic cycle than some non-food markets. The growth output of some non-food markets for high barrier film laminates packaging content, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and toiletries, is much more prone to fluctuate for consumer’s real disposable income.

Converters are developing innovative flexible packaging products, opening up new market markets for flexible packaging especially for high barrier film laminates. Specific designs and beautifully designed pouch packages provide distinction, allowing branded products to stand out on the shelf.

Based on the type of material used, high barrier film laminates market is segmented into:

Plastic Polyethylene Ethylene vinyl alcohol Biaxial – oriented polyethylene terephthalate HDPE LDPE

Metals

Based on the type of application, high barrier film laminates market can be segmented into:

Decorative application

Insulation

Sandwich Laminations

Lidding Applications

Pouch Packaging

Pharmaceutical industry

Consumer packaging

Food & beverage packaging

Personal care & cosmetics

Automotive

High Barrier Film Laminates Market: Key Players

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Uflex Ltd

SRF Limited

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

DUNMORE Corporation

Toray Plastics (America)

Jindal Films Americas LLC

Hongcheng Telecommunication Material Co. Ltd.

Dongguan City Best Craftwork Products Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Starlead Film Material Co., Ltd.

Tianjin TEDA Ganghua Trade Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Pengyuan New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kingsign International Trade Co., Ltd

Huizhou Yang Rui Printing and Packaging Co., Ltd.

