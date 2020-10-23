Labelling Tapes Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Labelling tapes are typically designed in two basic formats that are primarily labels applied to exterior of the tape and another the data is recorded on tape itself. The recording data is not a new concept for many years the barcodes and data tapes are being used in many industries like Automobile, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Personal care and Food & Beverages sector as well. Labelling tapes are well sound and effective in many of the chemical industries as well were the detail information is stored on the bar codes for reference to end user and operation or process gauging for manufacturers.

RFID technology is reported to be the most commonly used Labelling tapes are basically designed to use the dynamic display mark that would increase dramatically as dynamic display of product information and pricing will result in easy pricing and precision for consumer decision making. Over the forecast period the segment is expected to experience the rapid growth for the Labelling tapes market.

Globally, the Labelling tapes market is segmented into product type, material type, capacity, and end use.

By Technology, the global Labelling tapes market has been segmented as follows: –

RFID Tags

Magnetic Tapes

Others

By product types, the global Labelling tapes market has been segmented as follows: –

Adhesive tapes

Non adhesive tapes

By Application, the global Labelling tapes market has been segmented as follows

Barcodes and Tracking

Chemical and Hazard Communication

Environmental Indicating

Product ID

Others

Labelling Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

APAC is identified as a prominent market for labelling tapes and is also expected to be the fastest growing market in the forecast period. The region is experiencing strong growth due to high sales of the electrical & electronics, and automotive. The labelling tapes market in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia, is expected to see substantial growth while more established markets such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK are expected to experience sluggish to no growth over the projected period. China is projected to be the major contributor, largely driven by the high demand from heavy industries and the manufacturing of consumer goods.

Labelling Tapes Market: Key Players

3M Company

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Ampex Data Systems

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sanbros Engineering Works

TDK Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota

General Electric Company

Avery Dennison

Brady Corporation

Sanford Corporation

