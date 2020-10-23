Frosted Glass Jar Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Today frosted glass jar industry is grown more efficient and productive, and continues to seek new and improved products to maintain a competitive position. As a whole, the glass industry has experienced gradual, yet strong growth over the past two decades.

This industry is not only one of the most hygienic and beautifully designed packaging options for food & beverages, cosmetics and medication, but also one of the most sustainable solutions in the market.

In many sections of the cosmetics industry, frosted glass jars have been preferred package material since many glass packages protect their oxygen and moisture content. Thus giving rise to frosted glass jar therefore be accompanied by the product. A soft glow which create a misty allure for cosmetic beauty products customized from the frosted glass jar is ready to fit any of the product types in cosmetics cream. The frosted glass jar is very popular due to the effective method of embossing. Many of popular beverage and cosmetics industry use embossing method for market branding as well as improve their brand recognition and increase their brand recall value. Drinks, such as fruit and vegetable-based beverages, are safe in frosted glass jar bottles due to their chemically inertness & non-toxic material.

Developing economies such as Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria, India and ASEAN,the bulk of cosmetic and perfume frosted glass jar packaging manuals are aimed at consumers. In particular, because of its economic stability and the increasing customer trend of their metropolitan mid-size, Southeast Asia has a benefit demand for cosmetics.

Frosted Glass Jar: Key Players

Ardagh Group SA

Kilner

Gerresheimer AG

Orora Ltd

Owens-Illinois Group Inc

Piramal Glass Private Limited.

Vidrala SA

Rexam Ltd

Anchor Glass Container Corp

