Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2027

Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve: Introduction

The automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve is used to remove unwanted gases from the engine. These undesirable gases are formed due to the combustion of fuel in the cylinder. When the air-fuel mixture enters into the cylinder, the piston compresses the air-fuel mixture and causes the crank to rotate. On combustion, the piston slides downwards and the exhaust gases exit from the outlet valve. Some gases escape into the crankcase through the piston rings, which is unavoidable.

These gases are likely to reduce engine efficiency and the positive ventilation valve is introduced to prevent undesired leakage of gases into the crankcase, which creates vacuum to draw the gases from the combustion chamber. The positive crankcase ventilation valve reintroduces these gases into the combustion chamber for further use.

Key Drivers of Automotive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Valve Market

Rise in demand for vehicles across the globe is likely to be a key factor that boosts the positive crankcase ventilation valve market. Every original equipment manufacturer is emphasizing on the development of fuel-efficient vehicles, which is estimated to propel the demand for engines and subsequently, for positive crankcase ventilation valves. This, in turn, is estimated to significantly boost the global market. Positive crankcase ventilation valve was introduced in 1960 to prevent emission of unwanted exhaust gases.

Governments across the globe have enacted various emission norms to reduce air pollution, which compels automotive manufacturers to comply with these emission norms. Most the countries BS 6 or Euro 6which mandates a reduction in emissions. This is estimated to boost the positive crankcase ventilation market.

North America & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market

Asia Pacific dominating the automotive crankcase ventilation valve market including China, India, and Japan. Among all, the market in China is expected to expand significantly, as the demand of vehicles in China is increasing. Positive outlook of vehicle manufacturers in North America and Latin America is estimated to boost the positive crankcase ventilation market.

The Middle East & Africa, GCC countries is projected rise in sale of automobile which in turn is estimated to boost the positive crankcase ventilation valve market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market

The automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market is witnessing consistent expansion, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive positive crankcase ventilation valve market are:

SMP Deutschland GmbH

The Mann + Hummel Group,

Aisan Industry Co

Sankei Giken India Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

