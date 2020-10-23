Automotive Seating Frames Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2030

Automotive Seating Frames: Introduction

Automotive seating frames are designed to support the vehicle seat. Automotive seating frames consist of a seat back, which is used to adjust the seat at the desired angle for comfort. Different types of materials are utilized to manufacture the automotive seating frames including stainless steel, carbon steel, and hot rolled steel, which have corrosion resistance properties.

Key Drivers of Automotive Seating Frames Market

Rise in demand for lightweight vehicles to increase the fuel-efficiency of the vehicle is prompting vehicle manufacturers to use lightweight materials, such as magnesium and hybrid combinations, to manufacture seating frames. This is likely to boost the automotive seating frames market across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted major vehicle manufacturers to reduce taxes on new vehicles, which in turn is prompting consumers to a buy a new vehicle. Developments in seating technology, including heated seats, massage seats, and ventilated seats, are likely to significantly propel the global automotive seating frames market.

Rise in demand for comfortable seats in vehicles due to the increased time spent in traffic is estimated to further boost the automotive seating frames market across the globe. Rise in demand for safety and comfort features in vehicles, which reduce driver fatigue while driving, is anticipated to propel the automotive seating frames market across the globe. Rapid expansion of manufacturing industries, who are investing in the development of seating systems, is anticipated to fuel the automotive seating frames market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive seating frames market