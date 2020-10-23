Luxury Shuttle Bus Market is expected to surpass US$ 6 Bn mark by the end of 2030

Luxury Shuttle Bus Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global luxury shuttle bus market is projected to surpass US$ 6 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in adoption of public transport services and the rise in the number of shuttle services among various sectors such as aviation, corporate, and tourism. The global luxury shuttle bus market is prominent in most developed countries; however, increasing influence of governments to adopt public transportation services for commute is anticipated to drive the market for luxury shuttle buses.

Expansion of Luxury Shuttle Bus Market

Transportation services have been expanding, as governing bodies have been consistently emphasizing on the adoption of bus services for daily commute across the globe, including North America, to fight against air pollution and traffic congestion issues. The rise in awareness among society about the aforementioned issues is driving the preference for a large bus instead of using multiple smaller vehicles. The demand for luxury shuttle buses is primarily increasing for sightseeing, daily commute for workplace, and interstate travel. Luxury shuttle buses are integrated with amenities and hence, are as comfortable as a personal vehicle. The increase in trend of weekend trips has significantly fueled the luxury shuttle bus market. Additionally, smart move by travel service providers to roll out luxury bus services on the most popular weekend routes around popular cities is further propelling the luxury shuttle bus market.

Luxury Shuttle Bus: Market Segmentation

In terms of application, the demand for luxury shuttle bus has been significantly high on longer routes, which is generally preferred by tourist. This led the tourism coaches segment to hold a major share of the global market. The market for luxury buses and coaches has been volatile; however, an increase in focus on expansion of public transportation system and a rise in investment by government bodies to promote public transport system are likely to propel the global luxury shuttle bus market.

Regional Analysis of Luxury Shuttle Bus Market

The global luxury shuttle bus market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe witness high penetration of luxury shuttle buses, owing to high demand among consumers and presence of good transportation infrastructure for bus travel; however, Asia Pacific is a prominent market for luxury shuttle bus, owing to high production and higher consumer base in the region.

China is a notable market for luxury buses as all the leading manufacturers have high capacity expansion in the country. On the other hand, China is a leading manufacturer of electric buses across the globe, owing to the presence of all resources and high focus on vehicle electrification in the country. The market for the luxury shuttle bus is likely to expand at a higher growth rate in developing countries due to the increase in per capita income and improvement in lifestyle, which ultimately is leading to higher spending on luxury and leisure, thus driving the demand for luxury shuttle buses.