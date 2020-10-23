Esthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Current Demand, and Development Report

In the past few years, the cosmetic industry has found new bioactive and high potency ingredients, which offer noticeable skin benefits to consumers. Various technological advancements in the esthetic industry, increase in disposable income, surge in awareness about skin rejuvenation & appearance are the major factors driving demand for esthetic procedures in developed as well as developing markets. The trend of adoption of innovative and advanced surgical devices in the esthetics market has continued in the past few years.

However, rapid growth has been witnessed in non-invasive procedures that involve the use of lasers and energy devices. Laser and energy devices include lasers, light-based systems, ultrasound devices, and radio frequency based devices. These devices often use a combination of energy types in order to provide the most effective therapy. Esthetic laser and energy devices are most commonly used in skin and hair treatment, including applications such as skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and skin tightening.

Global Esthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global esthetic lasers and energy devices market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be classified into body contouring devices, laser resurfacing devices, and cosmetic ophthalmology devices. The body contouring devices segment can be categorized into fat reduction devices, liposuction devices, skin tightening devices, and cellulite reduction devices. The laser resurfacing devices segment can be bifurcated into conventional devices and fractional ablation skin resurfacing devices.

The laser resurfacing devices segment is anticipated to account for major share of the market owing to technological advancements, rise in research and developmental, and new product launches. Manufacturers are making continuous progress in terms of research and development to create products with advanced technologies. Adoption of laser-based devices is increasing because of the technological advancements and widening utility of laser devices. In March 2016, Venus Concept’s Venus Versa system was approved by the U.S. FDA for more than 20 applications including skin resurfacing and hair removal. Moreover, the system was approved for treatment of facial wrinkles, acne vulgaris, vascular lesion, skin rejuvenation, and facial rhytides.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the Esthetic Lasers and Energy Devicesmarket and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report.

Key Players of Esthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Report –

The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global Esthetic Lasers and Energy Devices market.

Key players operating in the global esthetic lasers and energy devices market include Syneron Medical Ltd., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Cynosure, Inc., Deka Laser, Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Lumenis Ltd., Sciton, Inc., and Chromogenex Technologies Ltd.

