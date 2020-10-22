Banana Bread Market to Grow Significantly by 2020-2027 with Profiling Players General Mills, Inc, Banana Bread Co, Mama Ka’z, King Arthur Baking Company

Banana bread is a bread prepared using the banana as its main content. In the recent era, there are various recipes for banana bread available on various online portals. There are various variations of the product available in the market, which allows the consumers to have multiple options while choosing the product. The banana bread ingredients include banana, granulated sugar, flour, spices, baking soda, nuts, oil, dairy products, butter, and others.

The global banana bread is primarily driven by rising health awareness among consumers, shifting consumer preference for healthy and nutritious bakery products with added medicinal properties. Banana is beneficial for keeping the digestive system and heart-healthy, and it also aids in weight management. These medicinal properties are anticipated to boost product demand during the forecast period. Bread is a staple food that is present in almost all the kitchens in the world and is widely consumed in breakfast, is expected to fuel the demand for banana bread. A single slice of banana bread that is 60g contains 196 calories main calorie content of banana bread comes from carbohydrates, including fiber, starch, and sugar. It also contains 6.3g of fat and 2.3 g of protein. The consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which has surged the demand for nutritious and healthy diets to achieve health and wellness.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: General Mills, Inc, Banana Bread Co, Mama Ka’z, King Arthur Baking Company, Inc., Papa Joe’s, Big Banana Bread, Dank Banana Bread, The Essential Baking Company, Simple Mills, Havana Banana Breads

