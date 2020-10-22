E-Bike Market Segmented by Types, End-User Industry, Geography, Share, Trend, Analysis, Top Companies Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation and Others

The e-bike market accounted to US$ 35,862.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 224,014.2 Mn by 2027

The E-BikeMarket report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. The growing interest in the bicycle’s role in Western urban transport systems. Combining more bicycle-friendly cities with rapid advances in technology has resulted in a dramatic increase in the purchase and use of e-bikes. Improved battery and motor technology, component modularity, as well as economies of scale improvements have meant e-bikes can now travel longer distances, are faster, and are more affordable than ever. A key benefit of e-bikes is that they can maintain speed with less effort. This helps to overcome some of the most commonly cited barriers to traditional bike riding. Bicycle riders suggest that the increased speed and reduced physical exertion are motivating factors for e-bike purchase, allowing riders to arrive at their destination in a comfortable state. The growing acceptance of bike-sharing services is expected to create new opportunities for the global E-bike market during the forecasted period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002409/

Top Key Players:- Haibike, Aventon Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global E-Bike market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

In APAC, several growing economies in the region support the growth of with a wide variety of sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and technology. Vehicular emissions are the most significant contributors to the pollution caused in the region. As a result, governments of different countries implemented several schemes and initiatives to catalyze the production of electric vehicles, which substantially reduce environmental pollution due to CO2 emission. The Government of India has announced “The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020”; this offers a vision along with a roadmap to the manufacturers of e-bikes for faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Such above-mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of the E-bike market in APAC.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT00002409/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology E-Bike Market Landscape E-Bike Market – Key Market Dynamics E-Bike Market – Global Market Analysis E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound E-Bike Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape E-Bike Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]